SL Embassy in Beirut slightly damaged - staff is safe - SL Ambassador

Sri Lankan Ambassador in Lebanon says due to the explosion, the Sri Lankan Embassy situated 10km from the explosion site in Beirut was slightly damaged, however the staff is safe.
One Sri Lankan has been reported injured.
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 10:19
General Election - 2020,Voter turnout at 12 noon: Colombo 34% Kurunegala 40% Gampaha 40%Hambantota 40%Nuwaraeliya 48% Baticaloa 40%Digamadulla 40%Polonnaruwa... Read More
'SF Lokka' alias Eron Ranasinghe has died following a shooting incident at the Dahaiyagama Junction in Anuradhapura.It is reported that the shooting took... Read More
Nawalapitiya Police today (05) arrested a youth who had taken photographs of his marked ballot paper with his mobile phone. This young man had marked his... Read More