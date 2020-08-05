Youth+arrested+for+photographing+marked+ballot+papers

Nawalapitiya Police today (05) arrested a youth who had taken photographs of his marked ballot paper with his mobile phone.



This young man had marked his ballot paper at Hall No. 51, at the Nawalapitiya Central College and was detained by the presiding officer while taking photographs with his mobile phone.



The police said that the presiding officer had detained the suspect along with the phone and handed him over to the police officers who were on election mobile patrol.



The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Imbulpitiya, Nawalapitiya.



He is to be produced before the Ramboda, Helboda Tourist Magistrate's Court.