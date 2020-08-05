සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 12:42

'SF Lokka' alias Eron Ranasinghe has died following a shooting incident at the Dahaiyagama Junction in Anuradhapura.

It is reported that the shooting took place at the Thambuththegama - Dahaiyagama junction this morning.

Our correspondent said that the car in which he was traveling had also caught fire following the shooting incident.

'SF Lokka' was the main suspect in the murder of Wasantha Soyza, who was hacked to death at his night club.

The 57-year-old nightclub owner was also a Karate champion, holding a Guinness World record for breaking 12 slabs of concrete in one go.

In October 2015 Wasantha Zoysa and 3 other employees were attacked at his own night club in Kadapanaha area, Anuradhapura by a group of about 20 individuals.
