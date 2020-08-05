Update : General Election - 2020, district wise voter turnout at 12 noon

General Election - 2020,Voter turnout at 12 noon:



Colombo 34%

Kurunegala 40%

Gampaha 40%

Hambantota 40%

Nuwaraeliya 48%

Baticaloa 40%

Digamadulla 40%

Polonnaruwa 28%

Matara 41%

Jaffna 35%

Batticaloa 40%

Galle 45%

Kalutara 40%

Kandy 43%

Ratnapura 50%

Trinco 50%

Kegalle 47%

Vanni 40%

Moneragala 55%

Matale 46%

Badulla 45%



District Returning Officer Pradeep Yasaratne stated that the turnout in the Colombo District was 34%.



The District Returning Officers stated that the percentage was 46% in the Matale District and 45% in the Badulla District.



Also, 40% of voters in the Kurunegala, Hambantota, Kalutara and Gampaha districts have cast their ballots by 12 noon today.



Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana stated that 45% of the voters in the Galle District have cast their votes by now.



