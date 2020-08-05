Update : General Election - 2020, district wise voter turnout at 12 noon

General Election - 2020,Voter turnout at 12 noon:
Colombo 34%
Kurunegala 40%
Gampaha 40%
Hambantota 40%
Nuwaraeliya 48%
Baticaloa 40%
Digamadulla 40%
Polonnaruwa 28%
Matara 41%
Jaffna 35%
Batticaloa 40%
Galle 45%
Kalutara 40%
Kandy 43%
Ratnapura 50%
Trinco 50%
Kegalle 47%
Vanni 40%
Moneragala 55%
Matale 46%
Badulla 45%
District Returning Officer Pradeep Yasaratne stated that the turnout in the Colombo District was 34%.
The District Returning Officers stated that the percentage was 46% in the Matale District and 45% in the Badulla District.
Also, 40% of voters in the Kurunegala, Hambantota, Kalutara and Gampaha districts have cast their ballots by 12 noon today.
Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana stated that 45% of the voters in the Galle District have cast their votes by now.
