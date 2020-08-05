Explosion in Lebanon damages Sri Lankan embassy - Two Sri Lankans among injured

A massive explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut yesterday has damaged the Sri Lankan embassy in Lebanon.



Ambassador Shani Kalyanaratne Karunaratne said that the building where the embassy is located as well as the houses of the officials working there were damaged.



However, no one at the embassy was injured in the blast. Meanwhile, the ambassador said that two Sri Lankans were reported injured.



Lebanon employs nearly 24,000 Sri Lankan workers.



General Manager of the Bureau of Foreign Employment W. M. V. Wansekera said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Lebanon were working to obtain information of the Sri Lankans who have been affected.