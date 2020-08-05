සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

13 more Covid-19 patients recover - total recoveries increases to 2537

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 14:32

13 more COVID- 19, patients recovered and discharged from hospital bringing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 2537
President thank the people who voted amidst the Coronavirus threat
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 21:39

President says as the 1st South Asian country to hold General Elections amidst Covid-19, the 71% islandwide voter turnout reflects the confidence of Sri... Read More

Share market record drop
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 20:20

The Colombo Stock Exchange ended the day trading at 5,146.44, indicating a decline.30.4 million shares traded during the day, with a daily turnover of... Read More

Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 20:22

Lebanon - More than 100 people are still missing after a massive explosion in the capital, Beirut.At least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000... Read More


'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
05 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
05 August 2020
Death at Bekkegama polling station in Panadura (video)
05 August 2020
Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)
05 August 2020
Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
05 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
