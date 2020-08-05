Voting ends in 3 hours - Moneragala records highest turnout by noon

With three hours to go before the end of the general election, we have received the turnout in all districts by 12 noon today.

District Returning Officer Pradeep Yasaratne stated that the turnout in the Colombo District was 34 percent as at 12 noon.

In the Matale district it was 46 percent.

The District Returning Officers stated that it was 35 percent in the Anuradhapura District and 45 percent in the Badulla District.

Also, 40 percent of voters in the Kurunegala, Hambantota, Kalutara and Gampaha districts have cast their votes by 12 noon today.

Galle District Returning Officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana said that 45 percent of voters in the Galle District have cast their ballots.

The turnout was 35 percent in the Jaffna District, 28 percent in the Polonnaruwa District, 48 percent in the Nuwara Eliya District and 40 percent in the Digamadulla and Batticaloa Districts.

In addition, 41 percent in the Matara district, 43 percent in Kandy, 50 percent in Ratnapura and Trincomalee have cast their ballots.

As at 12 noon, 40 percent of voters in the Wanni district had cast their ballots, while it was 47 percent in the Kegalle district.

District Returning Officer Gunadasa Samarasinghe stated that the highest percentage of voters had cast their ballots in the Moneragala District by 12 noon and that percentage was 55 percent.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association has deployed more than 2,800 officers to monitor the implementation of health guidelines at polling stations.





General Election - 2020,Voter turnout at 12 noon:



