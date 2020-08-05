'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)

සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 17:53

Eron Ranasinghe alias  'SF Lokka', was killed today in Anuradhapura.

It is reported that the shooting took place this morning near the Anuradhapura - Dahaiyagama railway crossing.

He was shot dead by two unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle, and his hybrid car later caught fire, police said.

His girlfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting and was not harmed in the shooting.

Eron Ranasinghe alias  'SF Lokka' who was killed, was 32 years old at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe have ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspects involved in the shooting and produce them in court.

That was after the magisterial inquiry into the main incident.

Investigations have revealed that he had been shot eight times with a T-56 assault rifle.

'SF Lokka' was the main suspect in the murder of Wasantha Soyza, who was hacked to death at his night club.

The 57-year-old nightclub owner was also a Karate champion, holding a Guinness World record of breaking 12 slabs of concrete in one go.

In October 2015 Wasantha Zoysa and 3 other employees were attacked at his own night club in Kadapanaha area, Anuradhapura by a group of about 20 individuals. 


