සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Voting in the 2020 parliamentary election concludes

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 17:05

Voting+in+the+2020+parliamentary+election+concludes

Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka came to a close today at 5.00 pm.

By 4.00 pm in the afternoon, the turnout in several districts had exceeded 65 percent.

Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka began at 7.00 am today.

A total of 7,452 candidates from 22 electoral districts are contesting the 2020 General Elections representing 20 recognized political parties and 34 independent groups. Out of them, 196 members are to be elected to Parliament for 160 electorates.

Counting of votes will commence at 7.00 and 8.00 am tomorrow (Thursday) in the respective districts at 77 counting centers.

16,263,885 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 12,985 polling stations islandwide.

The highest number of registered voters were from the Gampaha district with 1,785,964.

1,709,209 voters qualified from the Colombo District, 1,348,787 from the Kurunegala District and 1,129,100 from the Kandy District.

The lowest number of voters registered was reported from the Wanni electorate with 287,024

rn

Meanwhile during a special discussion with us, chairman of the election commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that he believes it will be possible to release the election results of the Matara district as the first official election results.

rn

Meanwhile 82,091 police officers were deployed for election duty.

rn

A person who came to cast his vote at the Bekkegama polling station in Panadura this morning (05) has died of a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as an 81-year-old father of two from Bekkegama.

President thank the people who voted amidst the Coronavirus threat
President thank the people who voted amidst the Coronavirus threat
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 21:39

President says as the 1st South Asian country to hold General Elections amidst Covid-19, the 71% islandwide voter turnout reflects the confidence of Sri... Read More

Share market record drop
Share market record drop
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 20:20

The Colombo Stock Exchange ended the day trading at 5,146.44, indicating a decline.30.4 million shares traded during the day, with a daily turnover of... Read More

Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 20:22

Lebanon - More than 100 people are still missing after a massive explosion in the capital, Beirut.At least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000... Read More


logo

Trending News

'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
Death at Bekkegama polling station in Panadura (video)
05 August 2020
Death at Bekkegama polling station in Panadura (video)
Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)
05 August 2020
Explosion in Beirut, 73 dead and thousands injured (Video)

International News

Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
05 August 2020
Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.