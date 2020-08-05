Voting+in+the+2020+parliamentary+election+concludes

Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka came to a close today at 5.00 pm.



By 4.00 pm in the afternoon, the turnout in several districts had exceeded 65 percent.



Voting for the 9th Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka began at 7.00 am today.



A total of 7,452 candidates from 22 electoral districts are contesting the 2020 General Elections representing 20 recognized political parties and 34 independent groups. Out of them, 196 members are to be elected to Parliament for 160 electorates.



Counting of votes will commence at 7.00 and 8.00 am tomorrow (Thursday) in the respective districts at 77 counting centers.



16,263,885 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 12,985 polling stations islandwide.



The highest number of registered voters were from the Gampaha district with 1,785,964.



1,709,209 voters qualified from the Colombo District, 1,348,787 from the Kurunegala District and 1,129,100 from the Kandy District.



The lowest number of voters registered was reported from the Wanni electorate with 287,024

Meanwhile during a special discussion with us, chairman of the election commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that he believes it will be possible to release the election results of the Matara district as the first official election results.

Meanwhile 82,091 police officers were deployed for election duty.

A person who came to cast his vote at the Bekkegama polling station in Panadura this morning (05) has died of a heart attack.



The deceased has been identified as an 81-year-old father of two from Bekkegama.