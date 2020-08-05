Voter turnout as at 4.00 pm reported to be well over 60%

Voting for the general election ended at 5 pm.The voter turnout at 4.00pm was reported to be well over 60%.Turnout in the Colombo and Kalutara districts was 61 percent at 4 pm, while in the Kandy district the turnout was 67 percent.The Returning Officer for the Gampaha District stated that the turnout was 63 percent.Voting in the Matale, Kegalle and Moneragala districts was 68 percent.The turnout in the Wanni, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts was 69 percent.The turnout in the Kurunegala and Puttalam districts was 60 percent, while in the Polonnaruwa district it was 55 percent, election officials said.Voting in the Matara and Hambantota districts was 65 percent.The turnout in the Jaffna district was 64 percent, while in the Ratnapura district it was 70 percent. Voter turnout in the Galle district was 62 percent.The highest voter turnout at 4.00 pm was Ratnapura wth over 70% voting.

