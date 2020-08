Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and members of the Rajapaksa family cast their votes at the D.A. Rajapaksa College in Medamulana, Hambantota this morning.

After receiving blessings of the Sangha at Carlton House in the morning, the Rajapaksa family members paid floral tributes to the late D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial. Subsequently, they cast their votes.

The Rajapaksa’s did not forget to engage in cordial conversations with the people gathered on both sides.