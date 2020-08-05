Showers+in+several+parts+of+the+island+during+the+next+few+hours

The Meteorological Department states that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm will occur in several parts of the island during the next 36 hours.



A statement issued by the Department of Meteorology states that heavy showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central Provinces and the Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.



Strong winds of up to 60 kmph are expected in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces, Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale Districts as well as in the western slopes of the Central Hills.