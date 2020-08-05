Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,838

The Ministry of Health states that the number of coronavirus infections in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,838.
That is, with the confirmation of four more infected persons today.
290 infected people are still receiving treatment in hospitals.
2,537 people have been discharged from hospitals and 11 deaths have been reported in the country.
