Woman+dies+at+polling+station

A 69-year-old woman who had come to cast her vote at the polling station at Walagamba Maha Vidyalaya, Aluthapola, Minuwangoda has died, Minuwangoda Police stated.
The deceased has been identified as a woman residing in the Aluthapola area in Minuwangoda.
According to the police, investigations have revealed that she was suffering from an illness.
The deceased has been identified as a woman residing in the Aluthapola area in Minuwangoda.
According to the police, investigations have revealed that she was suffering from an illness.