72.43 percent voter turnout - Election Commission

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 - 18:47

The total voter turnout in the island is recorded at 72.43% at the General Election 2020.

Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya states that the turnout in the parliamentary election was 72.43 percent.

Galle district was 70 percent, Matara 70 percent, Kalutara 65 percent, Kandy 72 percent, Matale 72 percent, Nuwara Eliya 75 percent, Wanni 74 percent, Moneragala 73 percent and the Jaffna district 67 percent.

Digamadulla 73 percent, Trincomalee 74 percent, Anuradhapura 70 percent, Puttalam 65 percent, Kegalle 70 percent, Ratnapura 72 percent, Batticaloa district 76 percent, Colombo 68%, Badulla 65%, Kurunegala 65% and Gampaha 68%, Polonnaruwa 71%
