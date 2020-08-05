Seven+candidates+arrested+for+violating+election+rules

The National Election Complaints Management Center and the District Election Complaints Management Centers have received 337 complaints regarding election law violations today, the Elections Commission stated.



The total number of complaints received after the announcement of the election is 8362.



Meanwhile, a 32 year old man who photographed the ballot paper at the Nawalapitiya Central College polling station was arrested and remanded till the 13th after being produced before court.



Also, a police inspector who came to the counting center at the Siyane National College of Education in Veyangoda - Pattalagedara and got into a dispute while being intoxicated has been suspended.



A woman living in the Kurukulawa area in Ragama who came to cast her vote at the polling station set up at St. Lazarus Church this afternoon was informed that her vote had been used by someone else.



Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters this afternoon stated that seven candidates have been arrested for violating election laws.