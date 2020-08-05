Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes

Lebanon - More than 100 people are still missing after a massive explosion in the capital, Beirut.



At least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in an explosion at a building where 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored unprotected.



The blast has damaged more than 200,000 homes in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and damage estimated to be between $ 3 billion and $ 5 billion.