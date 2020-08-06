Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

A huge fire has broken out in a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Foreign media reported that a fire had started at a fruit and vegetable stall.
It is said that the fire brigade is currently working to extinguish the fire.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
Foreign media reported that a fire had started at a fruit and vegetable stall.
It is said that the fire brigade is currently working to extinguish the fire.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.