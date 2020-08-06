Counting+of+votes+will+commence+this+morning

The counting of votes for the 2020 Parliamentary elections is underway today.



Accordingly, counting will commence in the respective districts at 7.00 am and 8.00 am today.



The District Returning Officers stated that the ballot boxes were taken to the counting centers after the polls closed at 5.00 pm yesterday.



The counting of votes did not take place last night as was the case in previous elections.



The counting of votes in this General Election will be carried out at 77 main centers islandwide.



The highest number of counting centers have been established in the Gampaha district with 07 centers.



Four counting centers have been established in the Colombo District.



They are at Royal College Colombo, D.S. Senanayake, Isipathana and Thurstan Colleges.



The ballot boxes brought to the counting centers have now been sealed and securely placed in another container in front of the representatives of the authorized political parties and independent groups.