Heavy+rainfall+of+more+than+100+mm+in+several+districts

The Meteorological Department states that an increase in wind speed across the island and a slight increase in the rainfall in the southwestern parts of the island can be expected today (06) as well.



Meanwhile, showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy showers of more than 100 mm are expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in some places in the Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.