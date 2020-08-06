Van+transporting+ballot+boxes+collides+with+motorcycle

A van transporting ballot boxes was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, as it was on its way from Ambalangoda to the counting centre at Southlands College in Galle.



Two persons in the motorcycle have been admitted to Balapitiya Hospital with injuries.



The motorcycle had entered the main road from a byroad when it collided with the van with the ballot boxes from the polling stations at Nagapushparama Vihara and Maha Chetiya Pirivena at Kandegoda.



After taking the injured to hospital, the van proceeded to its destination and handed over the ballot boxes to the counting centre.