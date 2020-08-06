Embassy+opens+hotline+for+Sri+Lankans+affected+by+Beirut+explosion

The Sri Lankam embassy in Beirut has opened a 24-hour hotline for Sri Lankans affected by the huge explosion in the Lebanese capital.
It is 096 157 69 585.
Also, the email address [email protected] has been made available.
Two Sri Lankans sustained injuries in the blast that also caused damage to the Sri Lankan embassy as well as places where expatriate Sri Lankans were staying.
The embassy says it is in the process of gathering information.
The blast killed at least 135 people and injured more than 4,000 others.
A two-week state of emergency has begun.
President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.
Specialists at the University of Sheffield in the UK estimate that the blast had about one tenth of the explosive power of the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War Two and was "unquestionably one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history".
The ammonium nitrate had reportedly been in a warehouse in Beirut port for six years after it was unloaded from a ship impounded in 2013.
Security forces have sealed off a wide area around the blast site, and rescuers have been looking for bodies and survivors under rubble while boats searched the waters off the coast.
Tens of people are still missing.
A number of Beirut port officials are being placed under house arrest pending an investigation into Tuesday's huge explosio
Meanwhile, many buildings and homes have been reduced to an uninhabitable mess of glass and as many as 300,000 people have been left homeless.
A number of countries have offered humanitarian assistance.
Three French planes are due to arrive carrying 55 rescuers, medical equipment and a mobile clinic equipped to treat 500 people, and President Emmanuel Macron will visit on Thursday.
The EU, Russia, Tunisia, Turkey, Iran and Qatar are all sending relief supplies.
The UK is also ready to send medical experts and humanitarian aid.
