Details emerge about SF Lokka’s killing

Details are emerging about the gunning down of murder suspect Iron Ranasinghe alias SF Lokka in Anuradhapura.



He was the main suspect in the killing of night club owner Wasantha Soyza.



Police say they are investigating on the leads from CCTV footage of the motorcyclist who shot Ranasinghe at the level crossing at Dahaiyagama Junction.



Ranasinghe’s hybrid car caught fire after the shooting, but his girlfriend, who had been with him, escaped unhurt.



When he slowed down at the level crossing, the motorcyclist first fired at him with a T-56 rifle from the front, and then fired several more shots at close range.



Around seven shots had been fired.



The body has been handed over to the relatives following the postmortem examination.



Anuradhapura chief magistrate Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe ordered the police yesterday to arrest the persons involved in the killing and produce them before the court.



Ranasinghe was behind the killing of karate champion Soyza at his night club at Kada Panaha in Anuradhapura on 24 October

2015.



He surrendered to the police and had been on bail.