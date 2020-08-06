සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Details emerge about SF Lokka’s killing

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 10:51

Details+emerge+about+SF+Lokka%E2%80%99s+killing
Details are emerging about the gunning down of murder suspect Iron Ranasinghe alias SF Lokka in Anuradhapura.

He was the main suspect in the killing of night club owner Wasantha Soyza.

Police say they are investigating on the leads from CCTV footage of the motorcyclist who shot Ranasinghe at the level crossing at Dahaiyagama Junction.

Ranasinghe’s hybrid car caught fire after the shooting, but his girlfriend, who had been with him, escaped unhurt.

When he slowed down at the level crossing, the motorcyclist first fired at him with a T-56 rifle from the front, and then fired several more shots at close range.

Around seven shots had been fired.

The body has been handed over to the relatives following the postmortem examination.

Anuradhapura chief magistrate Janaka Prasanna Samarasinghe ordered the police yesterday to arrest the persons involved in the killing and produce them before the court.

Ranasinghe was behind the killing of karate champion Soyza at his night club at Kada Panaha in Anuradhapura on 24 October
2015.

He surrendered to the police and had been on bail.
Habaraduwa, Galle, Ratgama, Deniyaya, Hakmana electorates go to SLPP
Habaraduwa, Galle, Ratgama, Deniyaya, Hakmana electorates go to SLPP
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 16:03

Polling 42,497 votes, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won the Habaraduwa electorate in Galle.The SJB is in second place with 8,628 votes, followed... Read More

SLPP takes early lead
SLPP takes early lead
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:37

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is in the lead with 161,429 votes in the parliamentary election 2020, according to the results released so far.The Samagi... Read More

SLPP wins in Devinuwara and Ambalangoda too
SLPP wins in Devinuwara and Ambalangoda too
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:23

Official results for the electorates of Devinuwara in Galle and Ambalangoda in Galle have been released.The winner in both electorates is the Sri Lanka... Read More


logo

Trending News

'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
1st result: Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins Galle postal voting (video)
06 August 2020
1st result: Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins Galle postal voting (video)
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
05 August 2020
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
EPDP wins Kayts electorate; ITAK is first in Jaffna
06 August 2020
EPDP wins Kayts electorate; ITAK is first in Jaffna
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close
05 August 2020
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close

International News

8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
06 August 2020
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.