සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Vote counting under way – Hiru brings results instantly

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 8:16

Vote+counting+under+way+%E2%80%93+Hiru+brings+results+instantly
The counting of votes in the General Election 2020 is under way with the counting of postal votes taking place first.

Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapirya says the first result could be released after 2.30.

Meanwhile, returning officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana says vote counting started at 7.00 am in Galle district.

He expects to release the first official result by noon today.

Vote counting is also progressing in Matara district, according to returning officer Pradeep Ratnayake.

Election officers in the district have been affected by the prevailing rain.

Unlike in previous elections, vote counting did not start on the night of the election day.

Vote counting will take place at 77 main centres island wide.

Gampaha has seven counting centres, followed by four in Colombo.

After voting concluded at 5.00 pm, ballot boxes began to be transported to counting centres.

The average turnout was 71 per cent, says the Election Commission, with Nuwara Eliya recording a high of 75 pc and Puttalam having a low of 63 pc.

Election commission chairman Deshapriya also says the voting took place without any serious incident.

Await results and all other information relating to the election via Hiru TV, Gold FM, Sun FM, Hiru FM, Shaa FM, Sooriyan FM, Hirunews.lk and Hiru Gossip.
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:26

Bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.But memorial events were scaled back... Read More

Inclement weather disrupts power supply to several districts
Inclement weather disrupts power supply to several districts
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:18

The prevailing inclement weather has disrupted the power supply to several districts, says a Ministry of Power and Energy spokesman.The spokesman says... Read More

Colombo’s vote counting begins
Colombo’s vote counting begins
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:22

The counting of votes in the Colombo district began at 8.00 am today (06), says district returning officer Pradeep Yasaratne. Read More


logo

Trending News

'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka' killed in Anuradhapura
Death at Bekkegama polling station in Panadura (video)
05 August 2020
Death at Bekkegama polling station in Panadura (video)
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
05 August 2020
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close
05 August 2020
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close

International News

Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
06 August 2020
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
05 August 2020
Beirut blast damages 200,000 homes
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.