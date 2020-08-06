Vote counting under way – Hiru brings results instantly

The counting of votes in the General Election 2020 is under way with the counting of postal votes taking place first.



Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapirya says the first result could be released after 2.30.



Meanwhile, returning officer Somaratne Vidanapathirana says vote counting started at 7.00 am in Galle district.



He expects to release the first official result by noon today.



Vote counting is also progressing in Matara district, according to returning officer Pradeep Ratnayake.



Election officers in the district have been affected by the prevailing rain.



Unlike in previous elections, vote counting did not start on the night of the election day.



Vote counting will take place at 77 main centres island wide.



Gampaha has seven counting centres, followed by four in Colombo.



After voting concluded at 5.00 pm, ballot boxes began to be transported to counting centres.



The average turnout was 71 per cent, says the Election Commission, with Nuwara Eliya recording a high of 75 pc and Puttalam having a low of 63 pc.



Election commission chairman Deshapriya also says the voting took place without any serious incident.



