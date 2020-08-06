Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,839

The Covid-19 positive persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,839 following the finding of five more cases yesterday (05).



Among the latest patients are two arrivals from the UAE, one from Chennai and one contact each of two inmates of Kandakadu and Senapura rehabilitation centres.



With 13 others recovering yesterday, the total recoveries rose to 2,537.



The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 291 remain under medical care.



The global count of the Covid-19 infected has risen to 18,956,626 while the deaths number 710,038.



The number of recovered persons is 12,141,748.



The US has 4,973,000 cases and 161,581 deaths followed by 2,862,000 cases and 97,418 in Brazil.



India’s infected cases number 1,963,000 and fatalities rose to 40,739.