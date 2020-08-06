Enhanced windy, showery conditions today

The Department of Meteorology says the windy and the showery conditions over the south-western parts of the island are expected to enhance to some extent today (06).



Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Heavy rainfalls of more than 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.



The wind speed can increase up to 50 to 60 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Also, coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.