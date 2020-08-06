3,069 mobile patrols, 269 roadblocks strengthen security - police

Security has been strengthened at and around counting centres, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



He told the media at the police headquarters yesterday (05) that there would be no issues with regard to security at these centres.



Meanwhile, 3,069 mobile patrols comprising five members each have been deployed island wide, SSP Ashoka Dharmasena of the police election division.



Also, 269 roadblocks are beefing up security.