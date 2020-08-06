සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 8:54

A massive fire that broke out in a fruits and vegetables market in Ajman market in the United Arab Emirates, about 30 miles from dubai has been put out.

The blaze had been brought under control in three hours and no casualties have been reported, according to the chief of the Ajman Police.

The market has been closed for four months due to Covid-19 safety measures.

The police evacuated the building and a cooling operation was instigated at the site.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:26

Bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.But memorial events were scaled back... Read More

Inclement weather disrupts power supply to several districts
Inclement weather disrupts power supply to several districts
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:18

The prevailing inclement weather has disrupted the power supply to several districts, says a Ministry of Power and Energy spokesman.The spokesman says... Read More

Colombo's vote counting begins
Colombo’s vote counting begins
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:22

The counting of votes in the Colombo district began at 8.00 am today (06), says district returning officer Pradeep Yasaratne. Read More


