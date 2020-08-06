Firefighters+put+out+market+blaze+in+UAE

A massive fire that broke out in a fruits and vegetables market in Ajman market in the United Arab Emirates, about 30 miles from dubai has been put out.



The blaze had been brought under control in three hours and no casualties have been reported, according to the chief of the Ajman Police.



The market has been closed for four months due to Covid-19 safety measures.



The police evacuated the building and a cooling operation was instigated at the site.



Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.