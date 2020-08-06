Colombo’s vote counting begins

The counting of votes in the Colombo district began at 8.00 am today (06), says district returning officer Pradeep Yasaratne.
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 9:22
Bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.But memorial events were scaled back... Read More
The prevailing inclement weather has disrupted the power supply to several districts, says a Ministry of Power and Energy spokesman.The spokesman says... Read More
A massive fire that broke out in a fruits and vegetables market in Ajman market in the United Arab Emirates, about 30 miles from dubai has been put out.The... Read More