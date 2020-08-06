Inclement+weather+disrupts+power+supply+to+several+districts

The prevailing inclement weather has disrupted the power supply to several districts, says a Ministry of Power and Energy spokesman.



The spokesman says the supply would be restored speedily.



The affected areas include Ratnapura, Kiriella, Mathugama, Padukka, Homagama, Avissawella, Payagala and Nuwara Eliya.



Meanwhile, strong winds have damaged around 50 hours in Puttalam.