Hiroshima+marks+75+years+since+first+atomic+bomb

Bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.



But memorial events were scaled back this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBC reports.



On 06 August 1945, a US bomber dropped the uranium bomb above the city, killing around 140,000 people.



Three days later a second nuclear weapon was dropped on Nagasaki.



Two weeks later Japan surrendered, ending World War Two.



Early today, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the mayor of Hiroshima joined bomb survivors and descendants in the city's Peace Park.



A moment's silence was held at 08.15 am, the exact time that the bomb was dropped over the city.