Vote counting begins in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Wanni

The counting of votes in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Wanni districts began at 8.00 am today (06), say district returning officers.
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 10:26
