8+dead+in+fire+at+Covid-19+hospital+in+India

Eight people have died after a huge fire broke out at a private hospital for Covid-19 patients at Ahmedabad in Gujrat, India early this morning (06).



As the blaze broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area at around 3.00 am, eight fire engines and 10 ambulances of the fire department were rushed to the site.



Five men and three women - admitted to the ICU ward - died.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in his home state.