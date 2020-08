The counting of votes is in progress at 99 counting centres in the Hambantota district, according to returning officer W.H. Karunaratne.



In Kalutara, vote counting takes place at 139 centres, 24 of them counting postal votes, returning officer U.D.C. Jayalal says.



The counting of votes is progressing in Moneragala, as security has been beefed up in the district by the police and the STF, reports our correspondent Jayantha Weerasekara.