සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Over 8,600 election complaints with 82 arrests made

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 14:39

Over+8%2C600+election+complaints+with+82+arrests+made
The Election Commission reports receiving 8,657 complaints relating to the General Election.

Its national centre has received 1,566 complaints, while the district level centres have received 7,091 complaints.

The commission says it received 1,053 complaints on election day – 288 to the national centre and 765 to the district centres.

The police headquarters received 72 complaints yesterday and arrested 82 political supporters along with 19 vehicles.

However, election monitor PAFFREL’s executive director Rohana Hettiarachchi, while speaking to the media, described yesterday’s polls as a peaceful election.
Habaraduwa, Galle, Ratgama, Deniyaya, Hakmana electorates go to SLPP
Habaraduwa, Galle, Ratgama, Deniyaya, Hakmana electorates go to SLPP
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 16:03

Polling 42,497 votes, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won the Habaraduwa electorate in Galle.The SJB is in second place with 8,628 votes, followed... Read More

SLPP takes early lead
SLPP takes early lead
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:37

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is in the lead with 161,429 votes in the parliamentary election 2020, according to the results released so far.The Samagi... Read More

SLPP wins in Devinuwara and Ambalangoda too
SLPP wins in Devinuwara and Ambalangoda too
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:23

Official results for the electorates of Devinuwara in Galle and Ambalangoda in Galle have been released.The winner in both electorates is the Sri Lanka... Read More


logo

Trending News

'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
05 August 2020
'SF Lokka's girlfriend who was in the car when he was killed, unharmed (Video)
1st result: Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins Galle postal voting (video)
06 August 2020
1st result: Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna wins Galle postal voting (video)
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
05 August 2020
The Rajapakse family cast their votes at Hamabantota
EPDP wins Kayts electorate; ITAK is first in Jaffna
06 August 2020
EPDP wins Kayts electorate; ITAK is first in Jaffna
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close
05 August 2020
Percentage of voters that used their vote by the close

International News

8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
06 August 2020
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.