Over 8,600 election complaints with 82 arrests made

The Election Commission reports receiving 8,657 complaints relating to the General Election.



Its national centre has received 1,566 complaints, while the district level centres have received 7,091 complaints.



The commission says it received 1,053 complaints on election day – 288 to the national centre and 765 to the district centres.



The police headquarters received 72 complaints yesterday and arrested 82 political supporters along with 19 vehicles.



However, election monitor PAFFREL’s executive director Rohana Hettiarachchi, while speaking to the media, described yesterday’s polls as a peaceful election.