Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 14:02

Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut in Lebanon are focusing on possible negligence in the storage of tons of a highly explosive fertilizer in a waterfront warehouse.

The government has ordered the house arrest of several port officials.

International aid flights began to arrive as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with the widespread damage and shocking aftermath of the blast, which killed 135 people and injured about 5,000 others.

The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years, and why nothing was done about it.

Lebanon’s president Michael Aoun tweeted that several foreign leaders, including his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa, have sent in condolences.

Meanwhile, bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.

But memorial events were scaled back this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 16:03

Polling 42,497 votes, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won the Habaraduwa electorate in Galle.The SJB is in second place with 8,628 votes, followed... Read More

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:37

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is in the lead with 161,429 votes in the parliamentary election 2020, according to the results released so far.The Samagi... Read More

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:23

Official results for the electorates of Devinuwara in Galle and Ambalangoda in Galle have been released.The winner in both electorates is the Sri Lanka... Read More


