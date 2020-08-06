Negligence+probed+in+deadly+Beirut+blast

Investigators probing the deadly blast that ripped across Beirut in Lebanon are focusing on possible negligence in the storage of tons of a highly explosive fertilizer in a waterfront warehouse.



The government has ordered the house arrest of several port officials.



International aid flights began to arrive as Lebanon’s leaders struggled to deal with the widespread damage and shocking aftermath of the blast, which killed 135 people and injured about 5,000 others.



The investigation is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, came to be stored at the facility for six years, and why nothing was done about it.



Lebanon’s president Michael Aoun tweeted that several foreign leaders, including his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa, have sent in condolences.



Meanwhile, bells have tolled in Hiroshima, Japan, to mark the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the world's first atomic bomb.



But memorial events were scaled back this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic