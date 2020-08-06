A special officer involved in election duties (video)

A visually-handicapped teacher from Dharmasoka Vidyala in Kalagedihena in Gampaha is involved election duties at the centre at Siyane College of Education in Gampaha.



S.A. Mahesh Ratnasiri was born with the handicap



He was enrolled by the Election Commission, but it withdrew his name after coming to know about his handicap.



However, he made a request that he be deployed on election duty.



He is tasked with raising awareness among election officers at this centre.



His duties have been made easier by his experience as the teacher in charge of the media unit at Dharmasoka Vidyalaya.