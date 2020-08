The EPDP has polled 6,369 votes to win Kayts electorate in Jaffna district at the general election 2020.



The ITAK has polled 4,412 votes, followed by AITC with 1,376 votes.



Meanwhile, the Jaffna electorate has been won by the ITAK with 7,634 votes.



The EPDP polled 5,545 votes and the AITC 4,642 votes.