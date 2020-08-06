Result for Balapitiya electorate released (video)

Meanwhile, the EPDP has polled 6,369 votes to win Kayts electorate in Jaffna district at the general election 2020.



The ITAK has polled 4,412 votes, followed by AITC with 1,376 votes.



Meanwhile, the Jaffna electorate has been won by the ITAK with 7,634 votes.



The EPDP polled 5,545 votes and the AITC 4,642 votes.

The official result of Balapitiya electorate in Galle district has been released.The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won with 25,850 votes.The Samagi Jana Balawegaya collected 6,150 votes, followed by 1,235 votes for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and 1,224 votes for the UNP.Balapitiya has 53,047 registered voters.Of them, 37,601 voted at the General Election 2020.