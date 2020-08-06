සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SLPP wins in Devinuwara and Ambalangoda too

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 15:23

Official results for the electorates of Devinuwara in Galle and Ambalangoda in Galle have been released.

The winner in both electorates is the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

In Devinuwara, the SLPP collected 40,143 votes, followed by 9,009 votes for the SJB, 4,196 votes for the JJB and 517 votes for the UNP.

The SLPP polled 39,142 votes in Ambalangoda.

The SJB has 8,202 votes and 2,321 votes for the JJB and 1,242 votes for the UNP.

The Galle electorate has also been won by the SLPP with 27,535 votes.

The SJB collected 18,706 votes, the JJB 4,380 votes and the UNP 3,930 votes.

Meanwhile, the Balapitiya electorate in Galle has been won by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna with 25,850 votes.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya collected 6,150 votes, followed by 1,235 votes for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and 1,224 votes for the UNP.

Balapitiya has 53,047 registered voters.

Of them, 37,601 voted at the General Election 2020.

The EPDP has polled 6,369 votes to win Kayts electorate in Jaffna district at the general election 2020.

The ITAK has polled 4,412 votes, followed by AITC with 1,376 votes.

Meanwhile, the Jaffna electorate has been won by the ITAK with 7,634 votes.

The EPDP polled 5,545 votes and the AITC 4,642 votes.
