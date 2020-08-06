සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SLPP is victorious in Galle district

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 17:09

SLPP is victorious in Galle district
In the first district level result, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won Galle by polling 430,334 votes.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 115,456 votes and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya collected 29,963 votes.

The United National Party gained 18,968 votes.

Polling 42,497 votes, the SLPP won the Habaraduwa electorate in Galle.

The SJB is in second place with 8,628 votes, followed by the JJB 2,349 with votes and the UNP with 1,332 votes.

The Galle electorate has also been won by the SLPP with 27,535 votes.

The SJB collected 18,706 votes, the JJB 4,380 votes and the UNP 3,930 votes.

The Ratgama electorate in Galle too, went to the SLPP polling 38,904 votes.

The SJB collected 8,596 votes, the JJB 1,993 votes and the UNP 1,644 votes.

Deniyaya too, was won by the SLPP with 51,681 votes.

The SJB is in second place with 11,619 votes, followed by JJB 4,332 votes and the UNP 1,783 votes.

Hakmana too, was won by the SLPP with 52,245 votes.

The SJB gained 8,701 votes, the JJB 3,777 votes and the UNP 936 votes.
