SLPP+win+Anuradhapura+

The results of all the electorates in the Anuradhapura District have been released.



Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna has won all the seats.



The Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna obtained 344458 votes from the Anuradhapura District.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya received 119788 votes while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya obtained 24492 votes.



The UNP received only 8254 votes from the Anuradhapura district.



The number of registered voters in Anuradhapura district is 637176.



The number of votes cast was 542371. The number of rejected votes in the Anuradhapura district was 35469.



Valid number of votes is 506902.





