Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulates PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on his victory

Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 21:18

Indian+PM+Narendra+Modi+congratulates+PM+Mahinda+Rajapaksa+on+his+victory
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his victory in the forthcoming general election.
SLPP win Anuradhapura
SLPP win Anuradhapura
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 21:22

The results of all the electorates in the Anuradhapura District have been released.Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna has won all the seats.The Sri... Read More

SLPP wins Moneragala district
SLPP wins Moneragala district
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 17:58

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna established power in Moneragala district by polling 208,193 votes.The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 54,147 votes and the... Read More

Matara district won by SLPP
Matara district won by SLPP
Thursday, 06 August 2020 - 17:22

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has won Matara district by polling 352,217 votes, or 73.63 per cent.The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 72,811 (15.22 pc)... Read More


