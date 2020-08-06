SLPP+wins+Hambantota+District+

The overall result in the Hambantota district has been announced.



The district was won by the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.



They obtained 280,881 votes.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 51,758 votes from the Hambantota district.



The Jathika Jana Balavegaya polled 31,362 votes while the United National Party polled 5,017 votes in the Hambantota district.