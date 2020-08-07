Ranil's preferential vote issue (video)

Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara alleges that a group of lawyers of the United National Party are trying to count the votes of its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe despite the question whether the UNP has won 5% of the votes in the Colombo District.The Secretary General of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara has issued a press release following the release of the election results.It states that in order to win a seat, a group or party must obtain a minimum of 5% of the vote in accordance with election law.However, the SJB has received information that a group of UNP lawmakers are trying to count Ranil Wickremesinghe's preferential votes in violation of the constitution in a situation where the UNP has not exceeded 5% of the vote in the Colombo district.The statement issued by the Secretary General of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya further states that they strongly protests against this attempt and has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.