SLPP+secures+Polonnauruwa+District++

The Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna (SLPP) secured power in the Polonnaruwa District.



They obtained 180847 votes from that district.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya polled 47,781 votes while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya polled 6792 votes.



The United National Party received 6525 votes from the Polonnaruwa district.



Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna won 4 seats in the Polonnaruwa District.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has been allocated one seat in the Polonnaruwa district while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the United National Party have not won any seats.