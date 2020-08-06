Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi party, secures victory in the Wanni District

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi party was able to secure victory in the Wanni District.



They obtained 69,916 votes.



The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna polled 42,524 votes in the Wanni District.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya received 37,883 votes while the Eelam People's Democratic Party received 11,310 votes from the Wanni District.