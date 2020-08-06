සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi party, secures victory in the Wanni District

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 5:44

Illankai+Tamil+Arasu+Kachchi+party%2C+secures+victory+in+the+Wanni+District+
The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi party was able to secure victory in the Wanni District.

They obtained 69,916 votes.

The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna polled 42,524 votes in the Wanni District.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya received 37,883 votes while the Eelam People's Democratic Party received 11,310 votes from the Wanni District.

logo

Trending News

Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
06 August 2020
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
07 August 2020
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
07 August 2020
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
SLPP takes early lead
06 August 2020
SLPP takes early lead

International News

8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
06 August 2020
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.