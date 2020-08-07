Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes

Galle District - Preferential vote results have been released.
Accordingly the elected members are as follows
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna
Dr. Ramesh Pathirana - 205,814
Sampath Athukorala - 128,331
Mohan P. De Silva 111,626
Chandima Weerakkody - 84,984
Isuru Dodangoda - 71,246
Shan Wijelal de Silva - 67,793
Geetha Kumarasinghe 63,358
Samagi Jana Balavegaya
Gayantha Karunatilake - 50,097
Manusha Nanayakkara - 47,399
