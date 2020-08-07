SLPP+wins+8+seats+in+Kalutara+

The overall election results of the Kalutara district have been released.



Accordingly, the number of votes obtained by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is 448,699.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 171,988 votes.



The Jathika Jana Balavegaya has obtained 33,434 votes while the United National Party has received 16,485 votes from the Kalutara District.



The number of registered voters in the Kalutara district is 934,542 and the number of votes cast is 746,671.



The number of rejected votes was 6,415.



Accordingly, the SLPP has won 8 seats in the Kalutara District and the SJB has won 2 seats.





