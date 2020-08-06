සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SLPP wins Matale District

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 5:40

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has secured four seats in the Matale District.

They received 188,779 votes while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 73,955 votes.

The Jathika Jana Balavegaya has obtained 7,542 votes while the United National Party received 6592 votes from the Matale District.

